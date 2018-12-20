Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 42.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 73,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,418 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13 million, down from 173,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 137.95M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 08/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE INSTALLS 1ST OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE AT MERK; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to Most Executives in 2017 – Proxy Filing; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT IS SAID TO HIRE GE CAPITAL’S ADAM JOHNSON; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure; 23/05/2018 – GE chief warns on gas-fired turbines demand; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 80.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 38,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,420 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55 million, down from 48,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $134.19. About 32.66 million shares traded or 25.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Announces New Security Settings Amid Privacy Concerns; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has announced privacy changes to its platform since the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s auditors visited Cambridge Analytica’s offices but were told to stand down by UK authorities; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 20/04/2018 – FB CLARIFIES PROGRAMMING PRACTICES TYPES THAT WON’T BE BACKED; 29/03/2018 – NY AG TO DISCUSS PROBE INTO FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ON CALL 11AM ET; 22/03/2018 – Economic historian Niall Ferguson: It’s hard to see how Facebook’s business model remains intact; 17/04/2018 – Zuckerberg failed to fix Facebook users’ privacy concerns

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 15.53 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $9.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,046 shares to 9,628 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 826,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 28 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, November 2. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, November 5. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 28 report. On Monday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 13. UBS maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, July 27. UBS has “Buy” rating and $19000 target. On Thursday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $230 target in Thursday, February 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 8,035 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lone Pine Cap Llc holds 3.86M shares. Alphaone Inv Llc reported 40,276 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.91% or 84,680 shares. Ithaka Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 134,941 shares for 3.3% of their portfolio. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Co has 8,413 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested in 2.70M shares. Moreover, Comerica has 0.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Inverness Counsel Ltd Company New York stated it has 229,936 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Limited Com stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miles, Iowa-based fund reported 5,662 shares. Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). High Pointe Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,085 shares. Inv House Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 258,759 shares or 4.54% of all its holdings.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $10.77 million worth of stock or 61,103 shares. 750 shares valued at $149,250 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, June 20. On Wednesday, October 10 Sandberg Sheryl sold $8.52M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. 38,085 shares valued at $6.33M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, September 11. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $671,777 on Thursday, November 15. Cox Christopher K had sold 10,600 shares worth $2.06M.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Much Would It Take for Users to Abandon Facebook? – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, FB, WTW – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) can reform keep the U.S. and EU happy? – Live Trading News” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2018: FB,ADSK,JBL,MU – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), GE (NYSE:GE), GM (NYSE:GM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein upgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, December 16 to “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of GE in report on Monday, August 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 13 by Langenberg. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GE in report on Monday, July 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Tigress Financial on Thursday, December 28. On Monday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 28 with “Hold”. Vertical Research maintained the shares of GE in report on Tuesday, January 16 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, October 23. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by Wolfe Research.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.56 billion for 10.46 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. The insider DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $94,800 was made by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $948.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 13,440 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 30,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).