Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 10.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp analyzed 184,323 shares as the company's stock rose 0.82% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.41 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 115,976 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 4.05% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.05% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 9.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 120,185 shares as the company's stock rose 10.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.69M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 41,837 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 2.59% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan’s Full Collection of Men’s Underwear Now on Amazon! – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is Roots Corp. the Best Clothing Stock on the TSX? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on April 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for the Perfect All-Cap Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on April 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 14, 2018.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE:TRI) by 278,685 shares to 675 shares, valued at $31,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 14,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).

Among 15 analysts covering Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gildan Activewear Inc. had 44 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) rating on Friday, July 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $3200 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 13 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3800 target in Monday, November 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 8 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Desjardins Securities to “Hold”. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 19. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, August 31 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 25. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 22 with “Hold”.

Among 13 analysts covering Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB), 2 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Bancolombia S.A. had 26 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 24, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research on Friday, August 14 to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank downgraded Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) on Friday, October 27 to “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 19 by Santander. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 16 by UBS. The stock of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 23 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell” on Tuesday, January 9. The stock of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, December 3. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Monday, May 22.