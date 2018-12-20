Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) by 122.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.23 million, up from 135,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk A/S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 483,392 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 10.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 21/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk says haemophilia drug data support clinical profile; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 04/04/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.6% to 957.6; Novo Nordisk Leads Losses; 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%)

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 13.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 6,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,298 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.19 million, up from 47,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 1.08 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi

Among 16 analysts covering Novo Nordisk (ADR) (NYSE:NVO), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Novo Nordisk (ADR) had 27 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, December 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Leerink Swann initiated the shares of NVO in report on Friday, August 28 with “Market Perform” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on Friday, January 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Jyske Bank on Monday, October 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BNP Paribas given on Tuesday, September 13. On Friday, September 23 the stock rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral”. As per Friday, September 9, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Jefferies reinitiated Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) rating on Tuesday, December 11. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $285 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 31.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 12,594 shares to 444,991 shares, valued at $17.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,182 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novo Nordisk’s oral semaglutide successful in late-state T2D study – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novo Nordisk: Time To Sell? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novo Nordisk Q3 revenues up 4%; shares up 3% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novo Nordisk: Obesity Epidemic Continues To Drive Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Novo Nordisk Undervalued Once Again? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $18.19 million activity.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $704.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 18,364 shares to 11,535 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 3,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,450 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $95 target. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 27 by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 11 by Jefferies. Leerink Swann maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80.0 target in Thursday, February 22 report. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 14 by William Blair. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 28 by Credit Suisse. Maxim Group maintained the shares of GILD in report on Friday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, February 3 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”.