Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Scana Corp New (SCG) by 29.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 20,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 90,690 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.53 million, up from 70,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Scana Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 1.53M shares traded. SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has risen 6.40% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCG News: 16/03/2018 – SCANA CORP – IN ADDITION, FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS TO BE ISSUED BY SOUTH CAROLINA ELECTRIC & GAS COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Scana Corp 1Q EPS $1.18; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 26/04/2018 – SCANA CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1,180 MLN VS $1,173 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION CEO: `NO FLEXIBILITY’ ON TAKEOVER OFFER FOR SCANA; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Scana May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 31.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 34,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,635 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, up from 109,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 9.50 million shares traded. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c

Among 22 analysts covering Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Goldcorp Inc. had 70 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 24 by IBC. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, March 28, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. As per Wednesday, September 7, the company rating was initiated by Berenberg. The firm has “Outperform” rating by National Bank Canada given on Thursday, September 8. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 25 report. National Bank Canada downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, July 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16.5 target in Wednesday, April 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 5 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 16 by RBC Capital Markets.

More recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “IBM, Goldcorp seek gold with Watson-based mining product – New York Business Journal” on November 26, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Goldcorp announces first gold at PeÃ±asquito’s pyrite leach project – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Newmark Group, Amphenol, First American Financial, Union Pacific, Campbell Soup, and Goldcorp â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold SCG shares while 131 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 83.14 million shares or 4.28% less from 86.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T Bankshares has 0% invested in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Creative Planning has 0% invested in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Gradient Limited Liability Company stated it has 175 shares. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 3,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement holds 251,598 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw Co has 0.01% invested in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) for 186,877 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 0% or 11,298 shares. Aperio Gp Llc has invested 0.02% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Element Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) for 22,656 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 341 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.03% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). City Company holds 0% or 256 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa has 7,140 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG).

More notable recent SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SCANA reaches $2B settlement over failed V.C. Summer nuclear project – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Scana – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy fails to shine in JD Power survey of business customer satisfaction – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $47.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 13,225 shares to 78,912 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,721 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).