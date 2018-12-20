Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 22.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 88,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 489,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $109.68M, up from 400,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $169.25. About 5.32M shares traded or 40.68% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Goldman Sachs Gearing Up To Enter Commercial Banking Market; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires ex-Goldman energy trading head; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Next C.E.O. Must Embrace the Grind: DealBook Briefing; 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 19/03/2018 – Global Equity New Issues Rise 2.5% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 18/04/2018 – Gelena Sachs Named Business Wire’s VP of People; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN AMERICAS FINANCE CO-HEADS SPEAK ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/03/2018 – ? Ministry job for Goldman’s German […]

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,188 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.38 million, down from 2,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 98,249 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 27/04/2018 – Every new Alphabet business is going to be lower margin than its ads business, while every new Amazon business is going to have higher margins than retail; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 02/05/2018 – Gshire Echo: Amazon to open huge Gloucestershire centre; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Noesis Mangement Corp invested in 0.49% or 701 shares. Karp Capital Management Corporation invested in 1.96% or 2,847 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com has invested 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intersect Capital Lc holds 0.9% or 1,030 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 2.87% or 10,585 shares. Pointstate Lp holds 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,000 shares. Truepoint Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 542 shares. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Commerce Ma reported 12,000 shares or 17.3% of all its holdings. West Chester Advsrs Inc stated it has 4.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Estabrook Capital owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 215 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Il holds 0.76% or 2,054 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miura Lc holds 4.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 12,000 shares.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65M and $149.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 1,770 shares to 4,476 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 68.21 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. $3.09 million worth of stock was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Monday, August 20. Olsavsky Brian T also sold $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. $3.66M worth of stock was sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15. On Monday, October 29 BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 16,964 shares. 1,375 shares were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q, worth $2.31M on Friday, November 2. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02 million.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,700 shares to 363,200 shares, valued at $76.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Condor holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,336 shares. Donaldson Capital Limited Company owns 4,148 shares. Cap Fund reported 0.31% stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.23% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). California Employees Retirement holds 0.23% or 804,042 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 32,644 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Tru, a New York-based fund reported 13,012 shares. Weiss Multi holds 20,500 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). M&T National Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 5,269 were accumulated by Bremer Trust Association. Maple Cap Mgmt Inc reported 29,152 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 25,100 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment owns 3,660 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

