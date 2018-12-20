Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 18.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,440 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.15 million, up from 23,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $168.41. About 6.47 million shares traded or 71.17% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Goldman US$ Liquid Reserves Plus Fund ‘AAf/S1+’; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon will take over as president and chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs as his sole competitor for CEO, Harvey Schwartz, retires in April; 06/03/2018 – Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after tariffs dispute; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment; 10/05/2018 – CARR, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD OF M&A, SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS HIRES MINING ANALYST PAUL YOUNG FROM DEUTSCHE:AFR; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GERMANY CO-CHIEF SAYS STARTING TO TRANSFER SENIOR PEOPLE TO FRANKFURT DUE TO BREXIT; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, DEUTSCHE BANK TO SEEK SUNEDISON SUIT DISMISSAL; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.4% On Year

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 99.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 95,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 790 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41,000, down from 96,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 35.04 million shares traded or 69.62% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. White Pine Lc owns 5,254 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Becker Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Virtu Financial Ltd holds 18,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 29,563 are held by Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company. Bokf Na stated it has 159,487 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.49% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 0.09% or 3,480 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Co holds 79,711 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 330,596 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,200 shares. Qs Llc has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 1.86% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wharton Business Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,965 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability invested in 24,434 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Oracle Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Leading Middle Eastern retail distributor selects Oracle NetSuite for global expansion – GuruFocus.com” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: Growth Is Dead – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle sues over Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $416.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging (IEMG) by 11,577 shares to 13,195 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Us (USMV) by 5,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Partners Lp.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Bank of America Stock Is a Strong Play for Contrarians Today – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs: A Rare Drop Below Book Value Should Delight Contrarian Value Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Time to Buy These 3 Stocks Flirting With 52-Week Lows? – The Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed probe over Goldman 1MDB compliance failures ramps up: Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

