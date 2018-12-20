Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 74,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.11 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 683,915 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 21.73% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 37.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $196.58 million, down from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.04. About 106,626 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 1.82 million shares to 12.57M shares, valued at $1.84B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 516,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GWRE shares while 76 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 80.52 million shares or 3.40% less from 83.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Citadel Limited Co owns 80,174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vantage Investment Ltd Liability owns 0.2% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 30,900 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership accumulated 408,373 shares. Bares Cap Inc holds 0.75% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 264,387 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 43,964 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 0% or 4,782 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 3.35M shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 14,800 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.11% or 360,058 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Next Grp has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc holds 7,185 shares. Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.54% or 882,790 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $14.53 million activity. Shares for $431,299 were sold by King James Winston. 15,935 shares were sold by Ryu Marcus, worth $1.68M on Tuesday, September 18. Another trade for 798 shares valued at $67,830 was sold by DUBOIS GUY. 136 shares were sold by Hung Priscilla, worth $13,687 on Tuesday, September 4. $322,017 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares were sold by Polelle Michael. Sherry Steven P. sold $565,422 worth of stock.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $392.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 20,300 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $57.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 15.91% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.88 per share. BEN’s profit will be $379.01M for 9.93 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.33% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $17.59 million activity. Plafker Jed A. had sold 4,820 shares worth $158,315. $16.73 million worth of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was sold by JOHNSON RUPERT H JR.

