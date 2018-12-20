Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in General Motors Co. (GM) by 90.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,250 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $143,000, down from 45,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in General Motors Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 8.60M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/03/2018 – GM: Lee Joo-yeol “Urgent support plan for 40 ~ 50 billion won in Gunsan” (breaking news); 18/04/2018 – JOHAN DE NYSSCHEN COMMENTS ON GM EXIT IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS MARCH U.S. SALES UP 15.7%, EST. UP 5.1%; 13/04/2018 – GM Layoffs Linked to Slow Sales of Cruze Compact Car; 11/05/2018 – PSA’s Opel suspends staff buyouts after wave of departures; 31/05/2018 – GM WILL ALSO INVEST $1.1B IN GM CRUISE UNIT; 12/03/2018 – GM NAMES KIMBERLY BRYCZ SVP, GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES; BRYCZ SUCCEEDS JOSE TOMAS; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH OVERSEAS SALES DOWN 3 PCT Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in H R Block Inc (HRB) by 2.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 22,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.15 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in H R Block Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 2.78 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 1.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Rev $488.4M; 17/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK NAMES VINOO VIJAY AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19

Among 12 analysts covering H & R Block (NYSE:HRB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. H & R Block had 39 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 3 by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Oppenheimer. The stock of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, March 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 14 by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 27 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 28. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 31 by BMO Capital Markets.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $14.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp Com New (NYSE:FMC) by 36,061 shares to 66,161 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp Com (NYSE:AIR) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Enpro Inds Inc Com (NYSE:NPO).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.86 million activity. 70,000 shares were sold by GERKE THOMAS A, worth $1.86 million on Thursday, August 30.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Taxpayers can switch to H&R Block and get half off – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “H&R Block Continues To Bleed: Future Tied To Success Or Failure Of New Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “H&R Block: A Predictable Business With Minimal Growth Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2018. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “H&R Block DIY desktop software on sale for tax season 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold HRB shares while 125 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 184.34 million shares or 1.17% less from 186.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 651,731 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd reported 332,842 shares. Convergence Prtnrs owns 74,829 shares. Rockland Tru invested 0.21% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 859,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Vernon Ii Limited stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Moreover, Hikari Pwr Limited has 0.03% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 9,760 shares. Kwmg Lc stated it has 2,399 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.09% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 46,376 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). First Trust Advsr LP has 342,190 shares. 6,741 are owned by Regions Finance. World Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 13,644 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Trust owns 253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 32,100 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $223.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 21,000 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Among 30 analysts covering General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Motors Company had 109 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 19. As per Tuesday, August 9, the company rating was initiated by Seaport Global. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Sunday, March 4. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 11 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 6 with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on Thursday, February 8 with “Neutral” rating. CFRA maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on Thursday, May 31 with “Buy” rating. Nomura initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $33 target in Tuesday, September 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, October 30.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.65 per share. GM’s profit will be $1.69B for 7.13 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.83% negative EPS growth.