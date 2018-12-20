Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 4.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 1,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,658 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.44 million, down from 40,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 5.60 million shares traded or 32.18% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Halliburton Hld (HAL) by 6.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 133,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74.16M, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Halliburton Hld for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 12.18M shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invs stated it has 0.53% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,694 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blume Cap has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Peoples Financial reported 35 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 119,963 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 0.09% or 4,879 shares. 1,800 are owned by Of Toledo Na Oh. The Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Manchester Cap Management Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,699 shares. Shine Advisory Services Inc invested in 0.36% or 2,521 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.74% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Motco has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,692 shares. Scotia Cap accumulated 19,976 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 341,717 shares.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 16 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 8 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Wunderlich on Friday, March 17 to “Buy”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Sell” rating by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, June 21. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Friday, December 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 5 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Sunday, July 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $15700 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $13.32 million activity. 2,939 shares valued at $745,918 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Ricks David A bought $19,607. 10,500 shares valued at $2.73M were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.03 million activity. The insider Brown James S sold $648,034. Pope Lawrence J also sold $93,680 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, December 11.

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, May 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $58.0 target in Monday, January 15 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 7 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, September 3 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Tuesday, January 23. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $60.0 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, October 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 28 by FBR Capital. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, October 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Epoch Prtnrs accumulated 678,850 shares. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 290,293 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Moreover, Bp Plc has 0.13% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Independent Invsts holds 25,000 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Wealthfront has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Bremer Tru National Association holds 0.24% or 23,445 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 1.34M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.47M shares. 1.28 million are held by Stifel Fin. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 200 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 19,848 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.1% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ranger Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1,270 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7,793 shares to 181,646 shares, valued at $30.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Comp (NYSE:WMB) by 14,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault Syste (NASDAQ:CVLT).