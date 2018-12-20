Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Nat (PXD) by 6.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 3,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,264 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.15M, up from 54,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.83. About 189,321 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (HCA) by 9.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.91 million, down from 31,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $121.91. About 222,355 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold PXD shares while 183 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 143.93 million shares or 2.83% less from 148.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 51,584 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 846 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Holt Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Ptnrs LP invested in 10,250 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 2.59 million shares for 3.83% of their portfolio. 60,219 are owned by M&T Bankshares Corp. Whittier Trust Communications stated it has 0.24% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.25% or 82,002 shares. First Manhattan Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Element Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 43,746 shares. Art Limited Liability holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 53,800 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 82 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.28% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cap Fund Sa owns 57,912 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schwartz Inv Counsel has 0.33% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 36,000 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill (NYSE:TRQ) by 343,814 shares to 19,018 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bnkmontreal (NYSE:BMO) by 192,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,804 shares, and cut its stake in Firstcapitalreal.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $15.85 million activity. Englebright Jane D. sold 6,543 shares worth $849,688. 1,689 shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A., worth $190,063 on Monday, July 23. Cuffe Michael S. had sold 5,313 shares worth $665,487 on Thursday, July 26. Morrow J William also sold $604,795 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, July 26. Wyatt Christopher F. also sold $810,271 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. Reiner Deborah M sold $26,670 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Company owns 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory invested in 0.53% or 12,446 shares. 39,108 were accumulated by Martin Currie. Pggm holds 483,568 shares. New York-based Art Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Petrus Lta holds 2,179 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 44,000 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cognios Capital Ltd Company reported 13,982 shares. Cannell Peter B Com Inc holds 86,108 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt has 3,600 shares. Moreover, Narwhal Cap Mngmt has 0.21% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 190,021 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Moreover, Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29,452 shares to 155,598 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.94M for 11.81 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.