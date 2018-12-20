Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 7.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,554 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $75.10 million, up from 337,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $164.31. About 4.92 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot

Stelac Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 62.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelac Advisory Services Llc sold 2,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $289,000, down from 4,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelac Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $133.15. About 31.06M shares traded or 19.73% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out News Feed Update to Add Context; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Rep. Johnson to Goodlatte: Bring Facebook CEO to Judiciary Committee to Testify; 22/05/2018 – EUROPEAN FIRMS SAY HAVE HIRED MORE PEOPLE BY USING FACEBOOK TOOLS-ZUCKERBERG; 23/05/2018 – Facebook suggests no compensation for European users affected by data breach; 20/03/2018 – Malaysia says never hired British data firm at centre of scrutiny; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue out of rest of the world; 20/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Bannon oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s collection of Facebook data, according to former employee; 12/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg is highly adept at addressing Facebook’s greatest threats – and his newest move is taking aim at blockchain’s potential; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook’s core app are getting new leaders as part of a massive executive reorg; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s PR Chief Walks Political Tightrope

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP owns 3,546 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2.03M shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,200 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.63% or 70.48M shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe has 1,364 shares. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Il reported 0.12% stake. Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 1.45% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Synovus Financial has 225,209 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Arrow holds 1.26% or 28,888 shares. Ashfield Cap Limited Liability reported 1.77% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.07% or 134,694 shares. Ithaka Grp Inc Lc stated it has 1.77% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Court Place holds 1.88% or 23,967 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsr accumulated 39,660 shares. Puzo Michael J has 23,089 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. The insider Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold 7,203 shares worth $1.28 million. The insider Campbell Ann Marie sold $2.32M. Shares for $806,149 were sold by Carey Matt. $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Menear Craig A. $2.00 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was bought by VADON MARK C. Kadre Manuel also bought $354,960 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Monday, December 4. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $165 target in Wednesday, August 16 report. Jefferies maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Friday, June 23. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $18200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by UBS. Jefferies maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, February 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Wednesday, November 15. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 29 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Jefferies maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Friday, May 13 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 581 are owned by Exchange Capital Incorporated. 457,800 are held by Par Mngmt. Eulav Asset holds 1.24% or 176,000 shares in its portfolio. Rockland has 57,447 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 2,068 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc has 30,885 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Burke And Herbert Bankshares And Tru invested in 0.39% or 2,807 shares. Private Wealth Incorporated holds 1.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 19,999 shares. 469,877 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Comm. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Corporation Nj has 29,400 shares. Td Asset Incorporated has 2.04 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Company accumulated 58,086 shares. Novare Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 44,592 shares. Iconiq Ltd Co holds 333,092 shares or 5.95% of its portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. FISCHER DAVID B. had sold 61,103 shares worth $10.77 million on Wednesday, August 29. Stretch Colin also sold $126,638 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Shares for $871,068 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Shares for $671,777 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $308,017 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Tuesday, November 27. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.88M on Wednesday, November 14.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, September 11. The company was maintained on Sunday, April 8 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, September 1 by Robert W. Baird. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190.0 target in Monday, October 9 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, October 2. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 15.41 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Stelac Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $341.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 95,337 shares to 216,340 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 69,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).