Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 2.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 3,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,814 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.44 billion, down from 126,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 43.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 280,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 367,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.84M, down from 648,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 235,541 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 3.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts await Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to report earnings on February, 25. FRGI’s profit will be $2.15 million for 47.53 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.80 million activity.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 17.32 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. Kapur Vimal sold $1.59 million worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 27. On Wednesday, November 14 DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 3,963 shares. $4.06 million worth of stock was sold by Mikkilineni Krishna on Wednesday, November 21.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $661.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 39 shares to 10,196 shares, valued at $455.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 1,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).