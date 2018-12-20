Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 2.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 40,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.14M, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 12,928 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 39.74% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.74% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 6,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.79% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $326,000, down from 13,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Otter Tail Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 86,284 shares traded or 19.93% up from the average. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 5.89% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 09/05/2018 – AISENSE ANNOUNCES GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND PREMIUM VERSION OF OTTER VOICE NOTES, DESIGNED FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOURNALISTS AND STUDENTS; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL – FILED A REQUEST WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO INCREASE ITS RATES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Otter Tail Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTTR); 15/03/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold OTTR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 0.91% more from 16.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 7,754 shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 183,800 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Credit Suisse Ag has 28,440 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Northrock Prtnrs Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 11,959 shares. Reilly Fin Limited Liability Company invested in 200 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 180 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca), a California-based fund reported 53 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) or 8,396 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 3,668 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,493 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0% or 82,797 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 2.50, from 3.55 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 9.89 million shares or 49.83% less from 19.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.53 million are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 565,023 are held by Brown Advisory Inc. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.41% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 963,320 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 39,181 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). California State Teachers Retirement holds 20,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 439 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 28,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 12,137 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 17,634 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0.01% or 711,972 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 14,799 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Co reported 129,680 shares stake.

