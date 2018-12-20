New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,326 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.27 million, down from 68,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 10.45 million shares traded or 97.94% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 5.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 15,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,365 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.08M, up from 296,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 6.98M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, July 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, September 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by S&P Research given on Tuesday, July 21. CItigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 10 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy”. On Monday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $100 target in Thursday, January 28 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, October 8 with “Hold”.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “United Technologies Finally Makes Its Split-Up Plan Official – Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow changes are coming, as United Technologies and DowDuPont head for breakups – MarketWatch” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: United Technologies, TJX Companies and Freeport-McMoRan – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Lufthansa Group installed Collins Aerospace data link solution on 700 aircraft – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. $1.94M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Gill Charles D.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 3,300 shares to 14,430 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 51,300 shares. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Mi has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Broderick Brian C holds 2.5% or 52,785 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.78% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 46,724 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 364 shares. Platinum Invest Ltd reported 8,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1.68 million were reported by Eaton Vance. 57,683 are owned by Sky Inv Gru Lc. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,522 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 51,397 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,878 shares. Fil holds 0.05% or 222,397 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc invested in 4,992 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 141,432 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 18.47 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Red Hatâ€™s Q3 Earnings Report Should Be Good – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Get Into IBM For The Wrong Reasons – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Follow Buffett? – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “After a Disastrous Run, IBM Stock Is Too Cheap to Ignore – Investorplace.com” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Better Buys Than IBM Stock Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Another trade for 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 was made by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. Shares for $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. 8,500 shares were bought by Rometty Virginia M, worth $998,835.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 676,383 were accumulated by Raymond James Associates. Kistler reported 5,354 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.14% or 6,900 shares in its portfolio. Intact Inv Inc holds 0.52% or 96,510 shares. Eagle Ridge Mgmt reported 1,596 shares stake. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc New York invested in 5,638 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 2,533 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fosun Int holds 5,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation holds 0.04% or 18,930 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 35,070 shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 842,939 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Financial Lc accumulated 0.03% or 46,964 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has invested 2.82% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fca Corporation Tx reported 1,417 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intact Financial (IFCZF) by 39,841 shares to 2,550 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncorenergy (NYSE:SU) by 501,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,089 shares, and cut its stake in Alimen Couche (ANCUF).