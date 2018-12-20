Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 24.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,501 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.12 million, up from 13,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $182.6. About 58,543 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 22.67% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.67% the S&P500.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 174.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 27,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 43,596 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 2.26M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 19,444 shares to 39,573 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 29,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,768 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corp, Tennessee-based fund reported 91,837 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And holds 106,653 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Inc holds 281,054 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 14,306 shares. 14,156 are held by Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt. Fernwood Mgmt Llc owns 2,463 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd has 3,810 shares. Waverton Investment Mngmt Limited reported 15,520 shares. Security Tru Co reported 52,685 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Delta Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 49,190 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gp has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 494,611 were reported by Edgar Lomax Va.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $927,424 on Monday, November 12. Another trade for 4,138 shares valued at $347,237 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Shares for $284,810 were sold by Keith R. Alexandra on Tuesday, August 21. 16,338 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.55 million were sold by Taylor David S. Shares for $50,004 were sold by Fish Kathleen B on Monday, August 27. Moeller Jon R sold $233,719 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold IDXX shares while 207 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 70.63 million shares or 1.73% less from 71.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Btc Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 974 shares. Principal Fincl Gru stated it has 0.11% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Anderson Hoagland & has invested 0.62% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 28,351 are held by Fred Alger. 6,160 are owned by Centurylink Investment Management. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 1.91M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 2,274 shares. 2,050 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited. Suntrust Banks owns 7,021 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Management owns 0.12% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 8,266 shares. Moreover, City Hldgs Com has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 56 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.07% or 6.26 million shares. United Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 39,294 shares in its portfolio. Hillhouse Capital has 33,380 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $15.75 million activity. On Tuesday, November 6 Studer Jacqueline sold $666,823 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 3,313 shares. The insider Lane Michael sold 5,912 shares worth $1.44 million. 11,372 shares valued at $2.76M were sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI on Tuesday, August 21. On Tuesday, November 27 HENDERSON REBECCA M sold $682,992 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 3,504 shares.

