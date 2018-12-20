Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 7.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.97M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 667,302 shares traded or 50.51% up from the average. Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) has risen 15.21% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 15/05/2018 – Westchester Capital Management Buys 1.6% Position in Orbotech; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL RELATED TO PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 08/05/2018 – Orbotech Sees 2Q Rev $250M-$265M; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 16/05/2018 – Orbotech and the Institute of Microelectronics (IME) to Develop Advanced Packaging Solutions in Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging Joint Lab

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 5.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,429 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.56 million, down from 41,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $125.2. About 2.60 million shares traded or 42.87% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference

Among 10 analysts covering Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Orbotech had 27 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 16 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 7. The stock of Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) earned “Buy” rating by Lake Street on Monday, January 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by Lake Street on Tuesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, September 11. The stock of Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, December 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Monday, May 22. Cowen & Co initiated the shares of ORBK in report on Tuesday, January 5 with “Outperform” rating.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $331.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 165,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northeast Fin Consultants reported 2,011 shares. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Westfield Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.91% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 919,199 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And Com has 0.26% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Jnba Advsrs owns 200 shares. 9,718 are owned by Azimuth Cap Mgmt Llc. Miller Management LP holds 10,665 shares. 1.82M are owned by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Albert D Mason Incorporated reported 0.43% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fil Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ferguson Wellman Management invested in 175,554 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 23,972 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 337,710 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 2,970 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.83 EPS, up 7.65% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.7 per share. ITW’s profit will be $607.20 million for 17.10 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $372.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,014 shares to 6,676 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Express Scripts Hldg (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ITW in report on Friday, October 20 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Friday, April 21 report. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Thursday, January 4. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $180.0 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $151 target in Tuesday, October 24 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, December 4. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 10 to “Buy”.