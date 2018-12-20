Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 59.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 17,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,099 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, down from 29,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 13.60 million shares traded or 74.15% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceutic Com (ICPT) by 55.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $251,000, down from 4,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceutic Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 554,068 shares traded or 18.52% up from the average. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 72.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PRICING OF UPSIZED $250M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $218.19 million and $162.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18,501 shares to 34,127 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. 103,000 shares were sold by Campion Andrew, worth $8.24M. $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27. SPRUNK ERIC D had sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86M on Friday, June 29. Krane Hilary K also sold $3.06M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, July 5. $1.36 million worth of stock was sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of NKE in report on Wednesday, March 23 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, December 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 28 by Barclays Capital. HSBC downgraded NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, October 3 to “Hold” rating. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 29 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 2 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Positive” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by Susquehanna. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 37,659 are owned by Next Financial Group. Merriman Wealth Management Lc reported 0.24% stake. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 26,235 shares. Finance Counselors has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Twin Inc accumulated 88,670 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 0.54% or 80,490 shares in its portfolio. California-based Pacific Global Mngmt has invested 0.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ipg Inv Ltd Company reported 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs owns 7,452 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Tru Communication Of Vermont reported 122,550 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arrow Corp has 0.42% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sands owns 7.91M shares. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 42,605 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsrs Llc owns 174,982 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.57 million shares.

Analysts await Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $-2.45 earnings per share, up 44.70% or $1.98 from last year’s $-4.43 per share. After $-2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had 84 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 12 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, January 29, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, July 31. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, September 12. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Friday, September 22 to “Perform”. Laidlaw downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, August 3 report. The stock of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, November 11. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 24 report.

