Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 230.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 8,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,661 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91M, up from 3,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 5.19 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 1.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 56,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.84 million, up from 4.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 42,323 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 57.46% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. OWENS JAMES W had bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673. $1.67M worth of stock was sold by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3. Rometty Virginia M had bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835. WADDELL FREDERICK H had bought 2,153 shares worth $249,722 on Thursday, November 1. TAUREL SIDNEY bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM Continues A Slow Climb – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Walmart, IBM And More – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Looks Set to Win IBM Chip Orders – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “IBM Shares Drop 22% This Year as Hope of Turnaround Dims – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s the Simple Reason Why I Think IBM Stock Is Dead Money – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $609.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New Com (NYSE:HXL) by 5,345 shares to 43,790 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK) by 8,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,508 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Shrt Inf Prot Sec Ind (VTIP).

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crown Holdings (CCK) Up 18% in a Month: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Ralph Lauren, CECO Environmental, PRA Group, ChemoCentryx, SunCoke Energy Partners, and Delek US â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Sonoco Poised to Grow on Acquisitions, Products, Cost Control – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Bet on TriMas (TRS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Nashville investors buy SoBro land for $21M, plan hotel and take advice from Grammy winning singer CeCe Winans – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $482.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 1.52M shares to 214,558 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 419,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 723,724 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

Among 9 analysts covering CECO Environ. (NASDAQ:CECE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $50,595 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $11,295 was made by Sadlowski Dennis on Tuesday, December 11.