Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 31.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 2,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,564 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, up from 9,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $171.66. About 993,945 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 72.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 119,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,143 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.59 million, down from 164,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.78. About 797,127 shares traded or 20.63% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has risen 3.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72

Among 13 analysts covering Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Martin Marietta had 40 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Friday, April 13. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, October 19 with “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) rating on Wednesday, January 17. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $265.0 target. Longbow upgraded Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Friday, October 2 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 8 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained the shares of MLM in report on Monday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by DA Davidson.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,897 shares to 15,473 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $649,918 activity. 2,250 shares valued at $459,731 were sold by McCunniff Donald A. on Wednesday, August 22. 3,500 shares were bought by ZELNAK STEPHEN P JR, worth $710,045 on Monday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold MLM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 62.57 million shares or 2.68% more from 60.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kingfisher Ltd holds 9,182 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 21,484 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Company holds 0% or 200 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp stated it has 274,900 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 6,600 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 328,893 shares. Srb Corp invested in 0.05% or 2,616 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 38,879 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 1.39% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,718 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company has 51,234 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Wafra accumulated 47,800 shares or 0.3% of the stock. The California-based Advisor Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.65 earnings per share, up 2.71% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.58 per share. JAZZ’s profit will be $159.85 million for 12.43 P/E if the $2.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.96% negative EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $26.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 221,250 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $70.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 11,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 19 sales for $2.91 million activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $31,692 was sold by MILLER MICHAEL PATRICK. $126,276 worth of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares were sold by McSharry Heather Ann. Mulligan Seamus bought 50,000 shares worth $7.23M. 700 shares were sold by Young Matthew P., worth $110,658. $116,563 worth of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was sold by O’Keefe Kenneth W. On Thursday, September 6 the insider ENRIGHT PATRICK G sold $1.71M.

