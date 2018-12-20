Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 15.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 531,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $331.69M, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 28.77M shares traded or 70.16% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 03/05/2018 – Quest Alliance and J.P. Morgan Launch Advanced Skills Program for ITI and Polytechnic Students; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 171.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 47,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,222 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.65 million, up from 27,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 6.38 million shares traded or 33.03% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $2,533 activity. $141,790 worth of stock was sold by QUBEIN NIDO R on Wednesday, November 7. Graney Patrick C III also bought $199,747 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dnb Asset As reported 97,222 shares. Willis Inv Counsel owns 443,932 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,578 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 11,595 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 829 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Bancorp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 27,911 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 0.03% or 230,017 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 12,759 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc, New York-based fund reported 93,181 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Gradient Investments Ltd holds 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 2,914 shares. 110,097 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited. Neville Rodie Shaw invested in 102,461 shares. Patten Gru holds 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 6,983 shares.

More news for BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in December – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “BB&T makes $500000, five-year commitment to fund ‘Ron Clark Academy Training Day’ for teachers – PRNewswire” and published on December 11, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 32 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BB&T Corp had 115 analyst reports since July 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Hilliard Lyons. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 8 by Jefferies. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Outperform” rating by FIG Partners on Tuesday, May 10. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 27. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Friday, May 26. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, January 19. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Friday, October 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 27 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy”.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Private Bank expands operations in Benelux, Nordic region – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Stock Faces Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Chase plans to open 18 local branches over next year – Boston Business Journal” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11800 target in Friday, April 13 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Bruyette & Woods” on Monday, August 17 to “Outperform”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, January 18. Jefferies maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 1 by Vetr. On Friday, January 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, February 22 by Portales Partners. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 6 report.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $20.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 118,262 shares to 432,838 shares, valued at $22.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) by 357,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Bowen Hanes & has 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 212,329 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated reported 196,311 shares. Raub Brock Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,856 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 76,661 shares. Private Asset Mgmt owns 182,933 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Management Limited Co owns 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,170 shares. Colonial Advsrs owns 101,478 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.73% or 15,670 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Mgmt reported 25,438 shares. Northrock Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,923 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Limited Partnership holds 0.87% or 272,259 shares in its portfolio. Mathes accumulated 36,788 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability invested in 112,650 shares. Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 0.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 66,836 shares. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).