Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 4.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 3,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,551 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.90 million, up from 75,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $94.77. About 946,124 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has declined 12.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 14,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,477 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.49 million, down from 519,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 10.04M shares traded or 88.43% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $562.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,436 shares to 87,140 shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 13,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,331 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kansas City Southern Announces 18th Annual Holiday Express Schedule; Kicks-off Fundraising to Help Kids in Need – Business Wire” on September 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citi Bullish On Rail Stocks, Upgrades Norfolk Southern – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern Is Worth About $100 – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2018. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For October 19, 2018 – Benzinga” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Any Privacy For Tesla? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $739,033 activity. $87,323 worth of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was sold by Grafton Suzanne M on Tuesday, August 28. $635,465 worth of stock was sold by Upchurch Michael W on Thursday, July 26. Shares for $118,925 were sold by Cordova Lu M.

Among 26 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 101 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Friday, August 25. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $104.0 target. The company was maintained on Monday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Accumulate” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by Seaport Global Securities. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of KSU in report on Tuesday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 23 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 30. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 23. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 18 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 28 investors sold KSU shares while 173 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 84.45 million shares or 1.44% less from 85.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rwc Asset Management Llp reported 373,195 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 8,383 shares. Vantage Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 100 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding, a Japan-based fund reported 335,280 shares. Moreover, Mariner Wealth Advisors has 0.76% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 122,358 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 16,600 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Inc holds 285,589 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,993 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 68,946 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 399,447 shares. Focused Wealth stated it has 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Donaldson Capital Ltd invested in 0.02% or 2,501 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 70 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Among 29 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Enterprise Products Partners LP had 74 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 17 by Credit Suisse. DA Davidson initiated the shares of EPD in report on Thursday, July 23 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of EPD in report on Thursday, August 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, January 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EPD in report on Tuesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 3 by Argus Research. Mitsubishi UFG initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, October 13. The company was initiated on Friday, September 16 by Evercore.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $311,546 activity. FOWLER W RANDALL bought $261,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. HACKETT JAMES T also sold $673,375 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Monday, November 5.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Targets Eagle Ford Upside – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – The Motley Fool” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.4325 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018.