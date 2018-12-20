Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 37.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,476 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21 million, up from 14,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $113.3. About 1.46 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has declined 5.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 4.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 118,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.75 million, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 745,122 shares traded. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B

Among 14 analysts covering Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Constellium NV had 34 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global on Friday, April 27 to “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 11 with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co initiated Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) rating on Monday, September 21. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $10 target. Seaport Global upgraded Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) rating on Wednesday, November 23. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $8 target. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Thursday, November 16. As per Friday, September 9, the company rating was initiated by Seaport Global. The stock of Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 25. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 27 by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 118.18% or $0.91 from last year’s $-0.77 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $18.85M for 12.54 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellium to purchase stake in auto body sheet JV – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Constellium provides aluminium solutions for the new AUDI A6 – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium celebrates the opening of a new facility in Zilina, Slovakia, to supply Automotive Structures to the Eastern European market – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium to purchase UACJ’s Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 0 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale on Wednesday, August 15 to “Hold”. On Thursday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Wednesday, January 24. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Wednesday, April 26 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 24. Citigroup maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Friday, August 11 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 14 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q2.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $926.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,146 shares to 279,006 shares, valued at $20.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,725 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark Is The Classical Defensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “By How Much Will Kimberly-Clark Raise Its Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.