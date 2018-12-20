Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 16.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $100.15M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 19,172 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – Low-profile chipmaker thrives on Google, Amazon demand

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 7.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 1,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,122 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.58 million, down from 17,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.96. About 1.72 million shares traded or 11.02% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project; 18/04/2018 – TATA ADVANCED, LOCKHEED MARTIN START BONDING FACILITY IN INDIA; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120000 target in Friday, July 28 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 30 by Guggenheim. Monness maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, April 23. Monness has “Buy” rating and $200000 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, June 16 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 23 with “Buy”. B. Riley & Co upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 24. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $646 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 24 by Axiom Securities.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $802.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everspin Technologies Inc by 157,169 shares to 454,869 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 68.21 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Montag A & Incorporated holds 1.07% or 6,086 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Capital reported 2,802 shares. Parsec Mgmt reported 0.17% stake. 1,817 were reported by Adirondack Tru Com. Alabama-based Welch Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wexford Capital Lp reported 2,600 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Gladius Cap Mgmt Lp reported 450 shares. Ashford Mgmt reported 1,077 shares. Majedie Asset Management Limited owns 3,861 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 1.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 913,094 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Company invested in 2,000 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B reported 666 shares. Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Liability owns 118 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chemung Canal Trust Co owns 7,226 shares for 3.21% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WSJ: Amazon Pay coming to stores? – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – Did Postal Reform Task Force Give Private Carriers an Early Christmas Gift? – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Next Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon partners with Orange; launches Nordics region – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 2,054 shares worth $3.90M. $3.66 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Zapolsky David. Shares for $3.87 million were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. Another trade for 181 shares valued at $285,960 was made by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $2.31 million were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. The insider Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70M.

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Friday, April 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $36600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Zacks given on Thursday, September 3. As per Wednesday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 19. As per Monday, January 29, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 19. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Buy” rating by Drexel on Wednesday, October 21. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, January 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $250 target. Credit Suisse maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $13.89 million activity. 7,250 shares were sold by Lavan Maryanne, worth $2.35 million. Tanner Bruce L sold $3.46M worth of stock.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,430 shares to 4,855 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,804 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj owns 0.32% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 261,024 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 14,393 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 94,091 are held by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co. Schroder Invest Management holds 0.09% or 151,772 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Company holds 18,840 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Blue Fincl Capital Incorporated reported 5,307 shares. Orleans Mngmt Corp La accumulated 2.14% or 9,037 shares. James Investment Rech invested in 0.15% or 10,757 shares. Montag A & Associate reported 11,456 shares. At Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Martin Currie invested in 0.45% or 18,595 shares. Fidelity Natl Incorporated holds 31,915 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Webster Bancorp N A has 0.33% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 0.93% or $0.04 from last year’s $4.3 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.23B for 15.78 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.14 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.56% negative EPS growth.