Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) by 21.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 29,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,083 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.82M, up from 135,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 1.46 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 59.71% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.71% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 45.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 55,471 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.15 million, up from 38,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.35. About 8.11M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $610.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) by 65,104 shares to 752,602 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,106 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 42 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lululemon Athletica Inc. had 244 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, March 28 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 7 by Needham. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, June 1. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LULU in report on Wednesday, March 28 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, September 1. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 31 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 17. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $78 target in Thursday, March 31 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, March 28. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 8 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.33, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold LULU shares while 138 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 97.93 million shares or 2.07% less from 100.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). National Pension invested in 0.08% or 128,348 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.03% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 309,952 were accumulated by Korea Invest Corporation. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd reported 102,724 shares. Bluecrest Management holds 0.01% or 2,709 shares. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 4,825 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 15 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Transamerica Fincl Advsrs holds 5,080 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.07% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 9,971 shares. D E Shaw & holds 1.86 million shares. Artisan Partners Lp has invested 0.37% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 234,654 are owned by Macquarie Gru Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable Lp owns 48,063 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp stated it has 321,305 shares. Force Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Orrstown has 12,765 shares. Bahl Gaynor has 1.70 million shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 11,970 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 623,083 shares. Dsm Capital Ltd Company has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smead Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 337,306 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 117,358 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Prentiss Smith And holds 1,200 shares. Northeast Consultants reported 11,554 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 19,579 shares. 10,705 were accumulated by Cypress Management Ltd Llc. Transamerica Fincl Advsr holds 2,066 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. ULLMAN MYRON E III also sold $781,952 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. The insider BREWER ROSALIND G bought $270,200.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 27. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, February 10. Zacks upgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, August 24. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $59 target. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 2 by Stephens. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, November 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $67 target. On Friday, August 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”. On Tuesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Wednesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $561.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 4,853 shares to 255,949 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,629 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).