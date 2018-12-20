American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 135.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,300 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $614,000, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 966,345 shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 23/04/2018 – ALIGNED ENERGY REPORTS NEW MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Strongly Disagrees With ISS Recommendation to Vote Against Three of Six MIC Directors; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA: INTENT TO BUY ADDED SHRS OF MIC; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 15/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE’S KWOK COMMENTS ON SYDNEY PANEL; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline — MIC; 26/04/2018 – MIC AG M3BG.DE – EXTENDS APPOINTMENT OF ANDREAS EMPL TO MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL 2021

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 15.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 14,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,318 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.42M, down from 97,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 80,465 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich on Wednesday, July 20 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, January 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, December 20. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 6. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by UBS. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, December 18. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. As per Thursday, November 17, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IWV, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2018: MITK, XNET, LITB, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, AAPL, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08M and $459.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 9,905 shares to 114,000 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartan Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 163,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31. $432,000 worth of stock was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Thursday, December 6. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70 million was made by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. BROD FRANK H had sold 20,000 shares worth $2.15M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, First Business Inc has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Planning Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 63,270 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt accumulated 2.78% or 164,394 shares. Loews stated it has 90,200 shares. Linscomb Williams owns 126,253 shares. Community Financial Ser Gru Limited Liability Company owns 123,675 shares. Cap Advsr Ok reported 2.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davidson Invest invested in 402,463 shares. Private Wealth Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,494 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,045 shares. Old Point Tru And Financial Ser N A has 3.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Green Square Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 15,939 shares. Partner Investment Mngmt LP reported 8,917 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company holds 178,809 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 271,743 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macquarie Infrastructure: Suitable As A Small Position In The Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corp 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macquarie Infrastructure: 10% Dividend Made Even Safer By Balance Sheet Improvements – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC): What You Need To Know About Massive Sell-Off – Benzinga” with publication date: February 23, 2018.