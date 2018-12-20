Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) by 31.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 40,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 48.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,085 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.53M, up from 129,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 1.65M shares traded or 78.77% up from the average. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 64.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.44% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Rev $1.21B; 17/04/2018 – Reddaway Again Named Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight January 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 6.1%; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q OPER REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.21B; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Darren Hawkins Named CEO; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight February 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 1.3%; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Hawkins Succeeds Welch as CEO; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Completes CEO Succession Plan; 19/04/2018 – DJ YRC Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YRCW)

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 11.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 45,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,303 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.95M, down from 386,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 14.55M shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.43 million activity.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil Prices: Is the Bear-Market Mauling Finally Over? – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Oil: Buying Quality Is This Easy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Way To Go, Marathon Oil! – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: W.W. Grainger, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 458,276 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $195.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 1.44 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 185.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.07 per share. MRO’s profit will be $166.25M for 17.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YRC Worldwide posts operational update – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Stocks Making Big Moves on Government Buzz – Schaeffers Research” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS sees pricing headwind for trucking sector – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

