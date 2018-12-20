Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 36.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 280,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.39 million, up from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.42. About 11.07M shares traded or 41.40% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 7.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 313,904 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.66 million, down from 340,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 17.55M shares traded or 54.46% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500.

Among 22 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marathon Petroleum Corp had 102 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Howard Weil maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, October 28. Howard Weil has “Sector Perform” rating and $47 target. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. On Wednesday, December 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 13 by Piper Jaffray. Citigroup maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, December 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 1. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 18 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 15.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $372,990 activity.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $451.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 75,725 shares to 309,135 shares, valued at $14.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 144,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,343 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Davenport Company Limited Liability Company reported 1.65M shares stake. Tcw Gru Incorporated reported 452,256 shares. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability Co holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 10,045 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 7,704 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dsam Prns (London) Ltd holds 5.28% or 450,600 shares. Bremer Trust Association owns 0.36% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 17,708 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Co owns 3,908 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 87,219 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,748 shares. First Manhattan reported 17,474 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Ltd Llc reported 8.06M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 2.18 million are owned by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company owns 17,560 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Trezise Scott sold $1.00 million worth of stock or 53,164 shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $141,160 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, December 11.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 11,389 shares to 316,692 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTL’s profit will be $389.04M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Centurylink Inc. had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 23. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 26 by Jefferies. On Monday, May 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 4 with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, December 13 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 17 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Oppenheimer. As per Thursday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. J.P. Morgan maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) rating on Thursday, November 9. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $26.0 target.