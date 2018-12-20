Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 221,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,532 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.89 million, up from 130,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 10.80M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 133.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.38M, up from 2,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $181.88. About 2.81M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock has “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 18. On Monday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $81.0 target in Tuesday, November 21 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, September 3. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, October 18 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, January 19. Argus Research upgraded the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, May 18 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. West Family Invests reported 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Utd Asset Strategies reported 7,406 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 57,263 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Punch Invest Inc has invested 0.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Caprock Grp reported 30,655 shares stake. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.19% stake. Doheny Asset Ca accumulated 15,318 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc invested in 8,675 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Northeast Mngmt reported 1.41% stake. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Corp Oh accumulated 19,508 shares. 16,060 were accumulated by Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability. Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 0.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 53.34 million shares. Eastern Bankshares has 1.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northstar Group Incorporated holds 0.97% or 24,890 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 1.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 12,060 shares to 146,682 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 13,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,403 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Schleckser Robert N. On Wednesday, September 19 the insider Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M. Verity John R sold $1.22 million worth of stock. Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, December 14. Wojnar Theodore J Jr also sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. 9,522 shares were sold by Spellings James M Jr, worth $746,620.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. $959,993 worth of stock was sold by Haythornthwaite Richard on Monday, December 17.

