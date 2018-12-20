Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 4.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,213 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.84M, down from 55,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $186.62. About 723,199 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (CTSH) by 9.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,247 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.05 million, down from 157,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $63.52. About 1.00 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,300 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca). Coldstream Cap Mngmt reported 2,594 shares. Mairs And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Research Invsts accumulated 19.45 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated holds 1,745 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Company has 16,050 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 168,367 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. 143,676 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 1.24% or 525,244 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Management invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 53,400 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 0.63% stake. 262,291 are owned by Thornburg Investment Mgmt. 49,959 were reported by Duncker Streett &. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Pa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,063 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard, worth $959,993.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 30.69 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $265.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2,706 shares to 43,886 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $573.24 million for 16.04 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 sales for $1.67 million activity. The insider Telesmanic Robert sold 5,062 shares worth $344,227. 665 shares were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan, worth $51,604 on Tuesday, September 25. The insider Lennox James Patrick sold $4,158. Shares for $18,908 were sold by Middleton Sean. 447 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $34,104 were sold by Friedrich Matthew W.. Frank Malcolm sold $64,601 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Wednesday, September 5.