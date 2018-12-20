Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 17.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 69,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,885 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.51 million, down from 387,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 2.37M shares traded or 36.12% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 29.30% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 191.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 499 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $999,000, up from 171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $34.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1460.83. About 9.87 million shares traded or 42.95% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers

Among 26 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Matador Resources had 95 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Seaport Global to “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 30. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 12 report. As per Monday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 14 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 28 by KLR Group. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 6. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $26 target in Wednesday, July 19 report.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 25 buys, and 0 sales for $1.08 million activity. The insider FORRESTER ROGERS JULIA P. bought $10,251. 2,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $44,860 were bought by Foran Joseph Wm. $98,220 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E.. Adams Craig N also bought $22,030 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. $49,442 worth of stock was bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, November 29. 2,000 shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M, worth $43,360 on Wednesday, November 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.08, from 2.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MTDR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 100.27 million shares or 1.52% less from 101.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,752 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Invesco owns 763,534 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.13% or 19,622 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability holds 4.93M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Td Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 62,592 were accumulated by Churchill Management. Amarillo Comml Bank holds 1.89% or 123,336 shares in its portfolio. Impact Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 70,077 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 21,211 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division accumulated 0.08% or 18,913 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 70,563 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 561 shares.

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 72.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $50.01M for 9.09 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.42% negative EPS growth.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 55,570 shares to 830,321 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 74,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $388.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,464 shares to 37,169 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,264 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $3.28M on Wednesday, August 15. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold 2,000 shares worth $4.01 million. 1,927 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.66 million on Wednesday, August 15. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02 million. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31M worth of stock or 3,200 shares. $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15.