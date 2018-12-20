Conning Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1060.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 228,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 249,910 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.81M, up from 21,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $179.16. About 3.88M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 425% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 525,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.63 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 51.42M shares traded or 29.91% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, October 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 24. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Robert W. Baird. Stephens maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Tuesday, January 30. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $185.0 target. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, October 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Evercore given on Monday, October 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, January 26.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. $562,335 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Krulewitch Jerome N on Wednesday, October 24. $35.32 million worth of stock was sold by Easterbrook Stephen on Wednesday, October 24. Shares for $2.67M were sold by DeBiase Francesca A. on Wednesday, October 24.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 91,492 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $55.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 4,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,004 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.