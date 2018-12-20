Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 10.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,995 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.26 million, down from 111,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.63. About 2.40M shares traded or 46.74% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 8.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 149,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.97 million, down from 162,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 4.91 million shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 14.27% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity

Among 25 analysts covering Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Valero Energy Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Friday, October 6 to “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, June 22, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 3 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, October 12. As per Friday, January 29, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Standpoint Research downgraded the shares of VLO in report on Thursday, November 16 to “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 17 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, January 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7700 target in Thursday, June 15 report.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $1.71 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $116,755 was made by Waters Stephen M on Monday, July 30. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $1.82 million worth of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shares.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VLO’s profit will be $462.49M for 16.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, down 6.74% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.41 per share. MCK’s profit will be $621.28 million for 8.70 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $521,196 activity. COLES N ANTHONY also sold $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) shares. $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) was sold by JACOBS M CHRISTINE on Friday, August 31.

