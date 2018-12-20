Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 72.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 2.95M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $318.29M, up from 4.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 52.62 million shares traded or 54.99% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 18.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,195 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61M, down from 21,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.29. About 1.93 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 7 by Mizuho. As per Monday, August 29, the company rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, December 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Monday, May 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 21. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, September 9. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Mizuho. Wells Fargo maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Monday, June 26. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $4000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 18 by Bernstein.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,431 are held by Regions. America First Advsr Ltd Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,660 shares. Navellier Associates stated it has 239,029 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd has 0.38% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1,117 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 1,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 1.31 million shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 1.18% or 2.68 million shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 10,283 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd reported 7,805 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 89,318 shares. Greenleaf invested in 0.02% or 20,914 shares. 10,035 were reported by Sunbelt. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 28,703 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.60 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $5.40 million was sold by SWITZ ROBERT E.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 252,807 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $295.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 804,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 873,829 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 8 by Guggenheim. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, January 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 16 by Piper Jaffray. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 24 by Buckingham Research. Robert W. Baird maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Monday, October 23. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $80.0 target. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $59 target in Tuesday, October 25 report. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, February 19. Evercore downgraded the shares of VFC in report on Wednesday, February 1 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 0.02% stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company owns 6,812 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.01% or 917 shares. Weybosset Research And Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,100 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 6,330 are owned by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel. 1St Source Bancshares, Indiana-based fund reported 2,141 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bokf Na reported 67,423 shares stake. Florida-based Finemark Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 9,191 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fincl Architects Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt has 1.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Maryland Mgmt holds 2,478 shares. Wexford Capital LP reported 27,141 shares stake.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.51 million for 16.12 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $11.04 million activity. 29,544 shares were sold by Roe Scott A., worth $2.74M. 5,000 shares valued at $393,250 were bought by Carucci Richard on Wednesday, October 24. $6.45 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Tuesday, August 14. The insider CHUGG JULIANA L bought $496,622. $404,580 worth of stock was sold by BAILEY KEVIN on Monday, August 27.