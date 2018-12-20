Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 11.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 3,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,918 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52M, down from 34,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 16.19 million shares traded or 162.38% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 483.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc bought 76,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.17M, up from 15,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 54.57M shares traded or 60.74% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested in 0.04% or 11,881 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 441,177 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 11,850 were reported by Perritt Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Mariner Wealth Advisors stated it has 287,980 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 345,544 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 7,260 are held by Iron Fincl Lc. Shine Advisory Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 7,362 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 4.63M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Invesco Limited stated it has 15.33M shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 617,030 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 30,597 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 430,001 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 11 report. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, December 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 22 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 22 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 23. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, June 26. Mizuho maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.60 million activity. Thorsen Steven L. JR had sold 40,000 shares worth $2.20 million on Friday, July 20.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $396.59 million and $153.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 56,216 shares to 47,106 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Ppty Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 35,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,573 shares, and cut its stake in Teekay Lng Partners Lp (NYSE:TGP).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 14.57 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 20 by Jefferies. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, October 3. As per Tuesday, April 10, the company rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Societe Generale. As per Monday, August 24, the company rating was upgraded by Vetr. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, October 20 with “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 12 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, December 18 to “Underperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 21. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Friday, January 19 to “Buy”.