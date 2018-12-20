Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 7,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 252,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.88 million, down from 260,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 38,403 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 62.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 48.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $355,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 394,006 shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 47.54% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.63, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PATK shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 21.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 22.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 40,167 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.33% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 47,602 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 4,060 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Brant Point Management Limited Liability Corp holds 19,472 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Patten Group has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Profund Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,606 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 3.35M shares. 339,112 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. The New York-based Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Quantbot Limited Partnership has 3,659 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp stated it has 1.39M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0% or 5,619 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corp De owns 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 626,927 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $586.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,000 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Among 6 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Patrick Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 31, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Bank of America. CL King downgraded Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) on Thursday, March 31 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PATK in report on Thursday, December 14 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 30 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 23. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of PATK in report on Friday, December 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 16 by Sidoti. CL King upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 17 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 10.

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.87 per share. PATK’s profit will be $22.81 million for 7.86 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $303,500 was made by WELCH M SCOTT on Friday, December 14. On Wednesday, August 29 the insider WELLS WALTER E sold $256,380. Another trade for 2,993 shares valued at $107,872 was sold by Blosser Courtney. Shares for $925,615 were bought by Cleveland Todd M on Thursday, December 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leavell Invest Management has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parkside Bancshares & holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,647 shares. American has 3.39M shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,955 shares. Cambridge reported 3.43% stake. First Foundation Advsr has 7.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 14.78 million shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Horrell Capital Management Inc invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scott And Selber Inc accumulated 58,221 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 70,535 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership owns 2,301 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 3.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsm Capital Partners stated it has 7.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Csat Inv Advisory LP has 32,062 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $738.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 8,728 shares to 77,248 shares, valued at $11.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp Com by 9,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc Co (NYSE:HON).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 6 with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, January 29 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Thursday, November 10. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Bank of America upgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, October 1 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 21 by Wunderlich. On Friday, August 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, July 20. On Friday, May 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, November 23.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.