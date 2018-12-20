Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,642 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.05 million, up from 58,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 69.93 million shares traded or 86.57% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) by 9.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.91 million, down from 79,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $69.71. About 1.57M shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time

More important recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Eastman Announces Retirement of Senior Vice President Damon Warmack – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Eastman Chemical goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Poised on Cost Actions & Acquisitions – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. EMN’s profit will be $229.66 million for 10.63 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $683.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 20,000 shares to 201,600 shares, valued at $22.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 77,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,100 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chemical Comml Bank owns 11,974 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. New Jersey-based Princeton Port Strategies Group Lc has invested 0.56% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 47,843 are owned by Cibc Mkts. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 1,515 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Community Bancorporation Na owns 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 90 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 58 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,667 shares. Profit Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 13,044 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Inc has 0.33% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Capital Fund Mgmt holds 49,791 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Com reported 183,360 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com New York accumulated 3,492 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 8,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security owns 1.56% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 20,375 shares.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. The insider RAISBECK DAVID W bought 13,500 shares worth $988,335. BOLDEA LUCIAN had sold 3,523 shares worth $364,912 on Tuesday, July 31.

Among 19 analysts covering Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eastman Chemical Company had 71 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Agricole given on Monday, May 2. Nomura maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) rating on Monday, October 15. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $99 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 25. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, February 2. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Tuesday, August 2 to “Sector Perform” rating. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 12 by Citigroup.

Holderness Investments Company, which manages about $115.47M and $222.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 2,841 shares to 4,564 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 49,013 shares. Hm Mngmt Limited Company has 1.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bluestein R H & reported 526,730 shares stake. 27,438 are held by Nadler Fin Grp. Redwood Investments Lc reported 237,663 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Llc has 2.85M shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance owns 1.43M shares for 4.6% of their portfolio. Accredited Invsts reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horrell Cap owns 2,510 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Gabelli And Company Invest Advisers Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osborne Prtnrs Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 65,136 shares stake. Gruss And invested in 6.95% or 61,500 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp invested in 85,980 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation invested 10.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGMA, PVTL, BILI, NTES, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2018: JBL, MU, BB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2018: MRIN, GOOGL, DPW, ORCL, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: AMOT, CMTL, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : MSFT, CSCO, CMCSA, T, FCX, V, KEY, GPK, FE, MU, AMD, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 25 with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, January 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, January 27. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14000 target in Thursday, November 29 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, December 20 with “Buy” rating. Vetr downgraded it to “Strong-Buy” rating and $47.76 target in Thursday, August 27 report.