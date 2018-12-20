Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 23.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 497,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.64 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $647.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 169,176 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 30.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 37.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 2,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,567 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 3.23 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $41,350 activity. The insider Zucker Brett Scott sold 1,000 shares worth $20,200.

Among 7 analysts covering Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Monotype Imaging Holdings had 9 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, February 20. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 25 report. FBR Capital maintained Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) rating on Tuesday, June 12. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $3100 target. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, September 8 report. As per Friday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Dougherty & Company. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, January 12 report. B. Riley & Co upgraded the shares of TYPE in report on Tuesday, February 20 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, December 12 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell”.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $482.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 156,072 shares to 959,902 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 419,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 723,724 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.64 million shares or 0.40% less from 36.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Citadel Lc has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Ajo LP holds 272,409 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 56,341 shares. 20,230 were accumulated by Jefferies Ltd Liability Com. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 6.02M shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 319,553 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Prelude holds 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 533 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability owns 851,472 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.01% or 16,241 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 2.28M shares. 18,980 are owned by Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability. Principal Grp has 362,918 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Co reported 0% stake.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $335.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 74,007 shares to 42,316 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 859 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bbg Barc Convertible (CWB).

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 22. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $148 target in Wednesday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 6 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Tuesday, April 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $131 target.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. DAVIS D SCOTT sold 3,963 shares worth $590,923. Kapur Vimal had sold 9,996 shares worth $1.59M on Friday, July 27. PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA had sold 13,400 shares worth $1.94M.