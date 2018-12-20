Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 6.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 5,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.76 million, down from 82,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 28.77 million shares traded or 70.18% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 6.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 419.37M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.53B, down from 425.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 19.41 million shares traded or 98.69% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – CHRISTIANSON: XI’S REASSURANCES `GREAT NEWS’ FOR MORGAN STANLEY; 21/03/2018 – BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $93; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CYCLICALS ARE VULNERABLE TO SLOWDOWN IN GROWTH MOMENTUM, THEIR AVERAGE RELATIVE VALUATIONS REMAIN ELEVATED; 15/05/2018 – SENVION SA SENG.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 10.30 FROM EUR 9.40; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses 25% of Net Revenue; 11/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Detroit Largely Exiting American Car Market; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Ken Morgan – Concord – 03/12/2018 11:22 AM; 16/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 23.76M were reported by Franklin Res Inc. Hbk LP holds 0.1% or 88,117 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Investment Management invested in 0.32% or 4,155 shares. Cue Finance Group holds 12,806 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 23,227 shares stake. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 15,336 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Honeywell Interest invested in 197,700 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 9,268 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Bank accumulated 1.16% or 149,927 shares. Washington Retail Bank holds 106,135 shares. 2,000 were reported by Harvey Cap Inc. Graham Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 6.15M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc accumulated 11.10M shares. Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 20,889 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $948.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 256,123 shares to 821,084 shares, valued at $27.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Monday, January 18 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, January 15. Bank of America maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Friday, October 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $102 target. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of JPM in report on Friday, September 9 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 17 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, October 13 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, July 17. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 14. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, July 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 21. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, August 10 report. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 30 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, July 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, October 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 6. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 3.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.72B for 9.83 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 470,722 shares. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pinnacle Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pacific Invest Mngmt has 14,339 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Johnson Grp stated it has 2,544 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs reported 11,052 shares stake. Ledyard Commercial Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,407 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 4.67M shares stake. Horrell Capital Mgmt invested in 583 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Jennison Associates Limited Liability invested 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.14% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 3.43M shares. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv holds 935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc reported 0.02% stake.