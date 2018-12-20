Mark Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 36.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Asset Management Corp bought 52,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,640 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.11M, up from 143,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 1.79 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 28/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley leaps to top spot; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Hires Weinstein to Oversee $73 Billion Debt Unit; 14/03/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $18; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation Expense $4.9B; 01/05/2018 – Pandora Presents: Backroads Featuring Lady Antebellum, Carly Pearce and Morgan Evans; 25/04/2018 – Siemens Healthineers Target Started at EUR34 by Morgan Stanley; 13/03/2018 – ICADE SA ICAD.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 84 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PRICE TAERGET TO 12.50 EUROS FROM 13 EUROS; 07/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 1.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 6,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,857 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.78M, down from 456,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 274,299 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 9 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62.0 target in Tuesday, January 2 report. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of MS in report on Wednesday, October 7 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Buy” rating by Zacks on Thursday, August 20. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, January 18. Societe Generale upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 11 report. The firm has “Equalweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 6. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 9 by Societe Generale.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sigma Planning holds 0.02% or 7,611 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fin has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 3,654 shares. Sei Invs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fmr Limited Company reported 32.69M shares. Maverick Ltd invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 39,513 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited invested 0.18% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moneta Gru Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 10,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.25M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Becker Cap Mngmt reported 346,349 shares stake. Moreover, Eastern Bancorporation has 0.86% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Vantage Invest Ltd Llc owns 637 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 11,833 shares.

Mark Asset Management Corp, which manages about $461.09 million and $422.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 75,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $21.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bac/Ws/A Us (Bank Of America C by 72,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,767 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein upgraded Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Monday, July 11 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, April 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 13. As per Monday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, November 2 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 14. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 18 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 3.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 47,400 shares to 146,689 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 76,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 123,242 shares. Swift Run Capital Lc accumulated 2,870 shares. First Savings Bank holds 0.29% or 13,091 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 2,993 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Ltd Company accumulated 259,083 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0.44% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 18.63 million shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.41% or 9,966 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 209,386 shares stake. Farmers Tru, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,795 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc has 0.17% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). C M Bidwell And Associate Limited invested in 1,750 shares. 6,457 are held by Jaffetilchin Ltd Liability. Hamel Associate Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,551 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 7,631 shares. Benedict Advsrs invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $32.46 million activity. On Thursday, September 6 the insider McGuire Don sold $166,189. Albinson Brock sold $482,851 worth of stock or 3,345 shares. On Friday, August 31 the insider Perrotti Thomas J sold $137,507. Black Maria sold $901,811 worth of stock or 6,216 shares. 2,372 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $314,670 were sold by Bonarti Michael A. Sackman Stuart had sold 1,197 shares worth $172,886.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.54M for 27.58 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

