Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 1.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 773,530 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.68 million, down from 785,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.24M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500.

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 1.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 93,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.32M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $184.56M, down from 5.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 455,004 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 7.71% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $573.23M for 16.03 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 sales for $1.67 million activity. $30,666 worth of stock was sold by Friedrich Matthew W. on Friday, December 14. On Tuesday, September 18 the insider Middleton Sean sold $33,487. 665 shares valued at $51,604 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Tuesday, September 25. Lennox James Patrick also sold $51,105 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 3,146 shares valued at $251,624 was sold by Frank Malcolm. Shares for $64,347 were sold by Telesmanic Robert on Tuesday, October 2.

Among 33 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, January 31. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 10 by Loop Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 28 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, January 6. As per Thursday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Wednesday, October 31. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $74 target. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Buy” on Thursday, September 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by Argus Research. As per Monday, August 10, the company rating was upgraded by Zacks. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 4 by Loop Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisor Prns accumulated 13,035 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has 335,717 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 24,522 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,044 shares. Conning reported 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Nbt State Bank N A Ny reported 3,100 shares. 193,924 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Liberty Capital stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 5.08 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services accumulated 36,391 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Victory Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 551,739 shares. Golub Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.48% or 529,994 shares. Provident Trust has 8.81% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has 0.33% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 29,098 shares. Peninsula Asset Management reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Among 21 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. MPLX LP had 74 analyst reports since October 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MPLX in report on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 2. Jefferies upgraded MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Wednesday, July 18 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Buy” on Wednesday, November 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 16. The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, April 29. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Sector Outperform” rating by Howard Weil given on Tuesday, December 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, December 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 2.96% less from 234.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Hap Trading Ltd Company reported 108,304 shares stake. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 227,624 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 55,484 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma accumulated 344,579 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Company holds 14,891 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 56,780 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 3.16% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 5.57 million shares. Moors And Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,144 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 0.61% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 37,100 shares. Pnc Gp Inc holds 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 330,397 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 1.99% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 38 shares.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 106.45% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $508.21 million for 12.48 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.