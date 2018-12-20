Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 55.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 716,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 585,919 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $84.83M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.92. About 2.13 million shares traded or 25.39% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 16.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,640 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.04 million, up from 74,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 3.88 million shares traded or 124.81% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 7.71% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold CNC shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Fincl reported 241,314 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 3,000 shares. Gmt Cap reported 2.67% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 780,485 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sei Co holds 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 136,207 shares. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 60,145 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 382,529 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 39,495 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.27% stake. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lsv Asset owns 13,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Inv Associate Inc reported 53,560 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Alabama-based fund reported 4,136 shares. Eaton Vance holds 145,991 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene Corporation had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 5 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Monday, July 27. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 7. Leerink Swann maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Tuesday, February 13 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, October 24. As per Wednesday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 11 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Tuesday, September 5. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $98.0 target. As per Wednesday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, May 22, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 37.11% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.97 per share. CNC’s profit will be $273.14 million for 22.35 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.70% negative EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 320,061 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $110.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $7.45 million activity. DITMORE ROBERT K sold $1.94 million worth of stock. BOWERS CHRISTOPHER D also sold $553,090 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares. Williamson Keith H had sold 2,000 shares worth $290,000 on Friday, September 28. 2,000 Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares with value of $291,100 were sold by GEPHARDT Richard A. 3,000 shares were sold by BURKHALTER BRANDY, worth $395,700.

