Signature Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 426.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Financial Management Inc bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.40 million, up from 264,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 1.54 million shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has risen 2.03% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 0.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 6,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.90 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 1.99M shares traded or 31.09% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F

Among 11 analysts covering TD Bank (NYSE:TD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TD Bank had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 31. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 1 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) earned “Sector Performer” rating by IBC on Friday, August 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 1 by National Bank Canada. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, August 28 report. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 3 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), Accenture plc. (NYSE:ACN) – Day After: Still Digesting Big Sell-Off After Rate Decision, Awaiting Nike Earnings – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Toronto-Dominion Bank: Solid Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2018, Fool.ca published: “2 Cheap Canadian Banks to Buy Today – The Motley Fool Canada” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Toronto-Dominion Bank declares CAD 0.67 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Toronto-Dominion Bank buyback plan gets TSX, Canada approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 8,855 shares to 547,196 shares, valued at $49.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 3,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,095 shares, and cut its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA).

More notable recent Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Arnold Van Den Berg Buys Dollar Tree, Transocean – GuruFocus.com” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Murphy Oil: Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Petrobrasâ€™ Gulf of Mexico JV with Murphy Oil to impact Houston jobs – Houston Business Journal” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Murphy Oil Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Murphy Oil’s Second Quarter 2018 Results Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 36 investors sold MUR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.54 million shares or 2.01% less from 147.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Pnc Fincl Serv Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,646 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com reported 0.01% stake. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 16,381 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 43,284 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Co has 583,533 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 8,040 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 220 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 14,511 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 30,542 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 10,000 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru accumulated 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 117,735 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 186,066 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.1% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR).

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $20,889 activity. HAMMOCK KELLI M also sold $81,909 worth of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) on Friday, November 16. GARDNER JOHN B sold $213,238 worth of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) on Friday, December 7.