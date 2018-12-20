Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Myr Group Inc Del (MYRG) by 13.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 156,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.67 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Myr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 61,786 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has declined 19.93% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $373.5M, EST. $373.2M; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, WILLIAM KOERTNER RESIGNED FROM POSITION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q EPS 34C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 MYR GROUP 4Q EPS 82C, EST. 33C; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP CHAIRMAN KOERTNER RESIGNS; 07/03/2018 – MYR Group 4Q EPS 82c; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q EPS INCLUDES 47C/SHR BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q Rev $345.6M

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,161 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.13M, down from 28,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 8.43M shares traded or 7.90% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. $8.24 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by Campion Andrew. On Thursday, July 5 Krane Hilary K sold $3.06M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 40,000 shares. 150,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $11.86M were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. Hill Elliott had sold 5,741 shares worth $448,774 on Friday, July 27. 16,000 shares were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A, worth $1.36 million.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Nike And Foot Locker Trade Together (NYSE:NKE)(NYSE:FL) – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nike (NKE) option implied volatility elevated into EPS and outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: Nike (NYSE:NKE) Has Upside Potential Heading Into 2019 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Nike, Johnson & Johnson and Facebook – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Earnings Preview: Truly A Growth Company? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. MYR Group had 34 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, November 6. The stock of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) earned “Market Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 18. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. BB&T Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, October 2 report. The stock of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 28. On Tuesday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 5. Avondale downgraded the shares of MYRG in report on Friday, November 18 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) rating on Friday, November 3. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $35 target.

