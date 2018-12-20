Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Put) (PXD) by 1083.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 186,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.94 million, up from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 1.10 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 21.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 89,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,117 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.79M, down from 409,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 2.70M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 10.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold PXD shares while 183 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 143.93 million shares or 2.83% less from 148.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 44 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 40 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 5.37M shares to 596,158 shares, valued at $18.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.79 million activity. 76,436 National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares with value of $3.28 million were sold by Rovig Joseph W.

Among 41 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 12 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $430.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 162,277 shares to 879,281 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 325.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. NOV’s profit will be $34.51M for 70.14 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality.

