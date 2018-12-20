West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Neovasc Inc (NVCN) by 99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 2.97M shares as the company’s stock declined 78.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $82,000, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Neovasc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.0174 during the last trading session, reaching $0.52. About 440,043 shares traded. Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) has declined 98.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NVCN News: 10/05/2018 – Neovasc Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Market Value Rule; 11/04/2018 NEOVASC ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF US$7.1 MILLION FROM EXERCISE OF SERIES C WARRANTS; 30/04/2018 – Neovasc Implanted Additional Six Tiaras Since March 28 to Bring the Total to 56; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc 1Q Loss $55.5M; 10/05/2018 – NEOVASC INC – QTRLY OPER LOSSES & COMPREHENSIVE LOSSES WERE $6.5 MLN & $55.5 MLN, RESPECTIVELY, OR $0.38 BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Neovasc Provides Highlights from EuroPCR; Symposium Generates Increased Interest in Reducer; 10/05/2018 – Neovasc: Significant Additional Financing Needed to Continue to Operate Business; 11/04/2018 – Neovasc Announces Receipt of US$7.1 M From Exercise of Series C Warrants

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) by 149.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,800 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23 million, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 1.52 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S

Among 4 analysts covering Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Neovasc had 10 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) earned “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, October 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 12 by Zacks. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of NVCN in report on Thursday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated it with “Buy” rating and $9.25 target in Thursday, December 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 20 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Wednesday, August 26 to “Hold”. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, October 7.

Analysts await Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) to report earnings on March, 27. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, up 93.50% or $1.87 from last year’s $-2 per share. After $-0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Neovasc Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.69% EPS growth.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $422.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 70,000 shares to 940,940 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 39,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Metals Inc.

