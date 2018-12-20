Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 6,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 486,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.66 million, up from 479,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 26.50 million shares traded or 5.81% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 860 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,260 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72M, down from 8,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $260.46. About 13.87 million shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE REMARKS; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, November 16. Robert W. Baird maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Monday, August 7. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $3800 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest on Thursday, August 18. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37.0 target in Friday, October 6 report. Piperjaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $34 target in Thursday, August 18 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 18 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 18. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 409,895 shares to 862,638 shares, valued at $34.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 331,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 728,456 shares. Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 218,571 shares. Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 430,828 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv accumulated 125,734 shares. Heartland Advsrs stated it has 0.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stanley accumulated 76,563 shares. Chatham Capital Grp Inc reported 222,280 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% or 22,910 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Grace & White Ny has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). M Kraus Co invested in 147,217 shares. Legacy Prns holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 116,474 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Swedbank stated it has 11.08M shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Amer Tru Advsrs Lc reported 25,495 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by Robbins Charles. The insider WEST STEVEN M sold 25,000 shares worth $1.20 million. 70,000 shares valued at $3.30M were sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Tuesday, September 11. Goeckeler David sold $3.00M worth of stock. 4,373 shares valued at $196,324 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. $1.52M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 271.31 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $361.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,300 shares to 73,547 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 325,261 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,598 shares. Etrade Lc invested in 9,604 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 575 shares in its portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 34 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.05% or 15,979 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.05% or 20,477 shares in its portfolio. 5,292 are owned by Perigon Wealth Mngmt. 37,165 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Limited Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 564,871 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division owns 34,525 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com holds 1,166 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Savings Bank holds 16,736 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. M&T Bankshares owns 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 29,740 shares.