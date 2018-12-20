Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Class C (LBTYK) by 96.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 403,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,307 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $375,000, down from 417,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Class C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 4.94M shares traded or 43.72% up from the average. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 23.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 39.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $692,000, down from 3,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $260.58. About 16.26 million shares traded or 27.06% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $74 target in Tuesday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, April 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 4 by UBS. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19000 target in Wednesday, August 9 report. SunTrust maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Thursday, July 14. SunTrust has “Neutral” rating and $110 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital given on Tuesday, October 18. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, September 13. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 7 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, April 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $777.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 9,300 shares to 21,348 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 34 sales for $193.79 million activity. Bennett Kelly sold $4.20M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, October 31. HYMAN DAVID A sold 38,976 shares worth $14.47 million. 700 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $255,115 were sold by BARTON RICHARD N. $40.10 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A. HASTINGS REED also sold $33.13 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares. HALEY TIMOTHY M had sold 21,882 shares worth $7.36M on Tuesday, October 16.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 271.44 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Netflix Dump – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T update: 2019 streaming service will have three tiers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Time to Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Throw Away Roku Stock Amid the Correction – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sitting On Losses? Try This Year-End Strategy – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.