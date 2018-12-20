Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 226,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.40M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.70M, down from 6.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.165. About 2.62M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 26.04% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 80.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 55,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,513 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15M, down from 68,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 7.82 million shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES

Another recent and important Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Genworth Mortgage Insurance Economist Report: First-Time Homebuyers Purchase Most Homes over 9-Month Span since 2005 – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 64.62% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.65 per share. GNW’s profit will be $115.19M for 4.53 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 299.04 million shares or 0.28% more from 298.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. James Investment Rech Inc invested in 226,420 shares. Strategic Wealth Gp Lc holds 0.03% or 57,726 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 73,600 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 1.35M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Retail Bank reported 100 shares. Financial Architects holds 250 shares. Next Grp Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 97,865 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 285,005 shares. Nomura Hldgs accumulated 15,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 4.10M shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0% or 58,810 shares. Eqis reported 998,929 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 84,294 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Doubleline Total Return by 9,260 shares to 79,669 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technolog (IYW) by 8,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.

