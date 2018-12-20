Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 21.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 17,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 65,461 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.64M, down from 83,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 1.89M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR BIOSIMILAR INFLIXIMAB; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Novartis says board did not know about Cohen contract; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON DEAL CALL; 19/03/2018 – Swiss Giant Novartis Teams Up With Canadian Marijuana Startup; 11/05/2018 – Xolair (omalizumab; Roche/Novartis) Drug Overview 2018: A Recombinant Humanized Monoclonal Antibody for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Persistent Allergic Asthma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS M&A PRIORITIES ARE BOLT-ONS TO STRENGTHEN ONCOLOGY PIPELINE, STRENGTHEN PHARMACEUTICALS, CELL AND GENE THERAPIES AND DIGITAL AND DATA SCIENCE; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Expects AveXis Deal to Close Mid 2018

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 65.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 165,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,881 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.74 million, down from 254,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $104.55. About 685,233 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hyatt on Expansion Spree, To Open First Andaz Hotel in Dubai – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of MAR July 2019 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Marriott International, Inc. â€“ MAR – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will High Input Costs Mar General Mills’ (GIS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $556.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 118,768 shares to 132,058 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 13,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cullinan Associates Inc has 20,240 shares. 232,687 are held by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company. Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 15,360 shares. 51,106 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Hs Mgmt Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 1.36M shares. 7,274 are owned by Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 5,735 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 53,125 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2.54M shares. 4,398 were accumulated by Duncker Streett. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0.34% or 31,237 shares. 139,589 are held by Aviva Public Limited Com. Waddell And Reed holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 48,810 shares. Caprock Inc accumulated 0.05% or 1,704 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 3,577 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58M for 18.67 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Marriott International had 79 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research upgraded Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Wednesday, August 30 to “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, November 4 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, February 16. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by Evercore. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 20. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of MAR in report on Monday, September 26 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, November 16. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 10.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 34,423 shares to 97,492 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 4,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors High (HYD).

Among 18 analysts covering Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Novartis Ag had 44 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 16 by J P Morgan Chase Co. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, May 25. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 1 by UBS. The stock of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 11 by Citigroup. HSBC downgraded Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) on Tuesday, May 29 to “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 11 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 5 to “Underperform”. The stock of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, July 18. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 19.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big Pharma returning to U.S. price hikes – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis’ Kisqali extends PFS in late-stage breast cancer studies – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis’ Kymriah: An Impression Of Long-Lasting Effect – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA clears Pear Therapeutics mobile app for opioid use disorder – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis’ Kymriah shows durable effect in blood cancer studies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.