Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 25.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,579 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86 million, up from 18,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 9.39 million shares traded or 7.70% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc. (NUVA) by 15.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.14M, down from 35,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 438,099 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has declined 3.45% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors AANS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations On Latest Innovations; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 26/03/2018 – We believe this adds conviction to our “reset” thesis for $NUVA as they clean house from a previously very aggressive accounting team. Extremely bearish, over the next 2 quarters. $NUVA; 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds NuVasive, Exits Penumbra; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018; 07/05/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® xlx interbody system | K173892 | 05/04/2018 |

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Love CVS Health Shares Following Aetna Deal (NYSE:CVS)(NYSE:AET) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hiccup in CVS-Aetna deal approval? – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Is A Prescription For Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health: You Haven’t Missed The Boat Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. 13,311 shares were sold by Boratto Eva C, worth $1.03 million on Monday, September 17. Shares for $642,300 were sold by Hourican Kevin on Monday, August 27. Brennan Troyen A sold $1.17M worth of stock. Bisaccia Lisa sold $1.72M worth of stock.

Analysts await NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.56 per share. NUVA’s profit will be $32.92 million for 19.79 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by NuVasive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NuVasive names J. Christopher Barry as CEO – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NuVasive Boosted By Renewed Confidence, But Follow-Through Will Be Critical – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NuVasive (NUVA) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues In Line – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuvasive Becomes Oversold (NUVA) – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NuVasive, Inc. 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2018.

Aurora Investment Counsel, which manages about $238.26 million and $210.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4,692 shares to 18,994 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.